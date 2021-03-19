Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on bond yield spike, Sino-U.S. diplomatic clash

The sanctions threat and rising U.S. Treasury yields have raised market expectations for a 25 bps hike on Friday, Credit Suisse analyst Alexey Pogorelov said, but added that the firm still expects Russia to wait till next month to tighten its monetary policy. South Africa's rand rose 0.8%, and most Asian currencies trimmed losses as the dollar slipped.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:45 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on bond yield spike, Sino-U.S. diplomatic clash

Emerging market stocks were set for their worst session in two weeks on Friday, hurt by rising U.S. bond yields and souring Sino-U.S. talks, while investors also awaited the Russian central bank's monetary policy stance due later in the day. Russia is expected to stand pat on rates, but prepare markets for an imminent rate increase amid high inflation and lingering geopolitical risks.

This comes after Turkey's central bank hiked rates by 200 basis points to 19% on Thursday, sending the lira up more than 2% in response and putting it back in positive territory for the year. The lira on Friday extended gains, up 1%, while Russia's rouble firmed 0.4% ahead of the country's central bank decision due at 1030 GMT. A recovery in oil prices after a 7% slump also helped the crude exporting nation's currency.

The rouble is set for its worst week in two months as a report alleging Russian involvement in the U.S. 2020 election heightened tension between the two nations with Washington expected to impose sanction on Moscow as early as next week. The sanctions threat and rising U.S. Treasury yields have raised market expectations for a 25 bps hike on Friday, Credit Suisse analyst Alexey Pogorelov said, but added that the firm still expects Russia to wait till next month to tighten its monetary policy.

South Africa's rand rose 0.8%, and most Asian currencies trimmed losses as the dollar slipped. An index of EM currencies is on track to break a four-week losing streak and end marginally higher on the week, as riskier currencies broadly got a boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance.

Developing market stocks tipped into the red for the week, with Chinese blue-chips losing 2% on Friday, while Turkey, Russia, South Africa and Poland fell between 0.5% and 0.7%. After a sharp sell-off on Wall Street on a bond yield spike on Thursday, the first high-level U.S.-China talks of the Biden administration started on a fiery note, with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others' policies.

"The tone will raise investor fears that U.S.-China relations are likely to remain tense over the coming years, in spite of the change in administration in the United States," said Deutsche Bank strategists in a note. Geopolitical tensions and a consequent trade war between the two nations under former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had hammered financial markets and contributed to a slowdown in global growth.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Over Rs 1cr recovered from farmers found ineligible under Central scheme

The administration in Maharashtras Raigad district has recovered over Rs 1 crore from 1,709 farmers found ineligible under the Centres Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, an official said on Friday.As many as 1,04,552 farmers were chosen as ...

Russia says Twitter yet to remove banned content after threat of being blocked - Ifax

Russias communications watchdog said on Friday that Twitter had yet to respond to its requests to remove banned content after threatening to block the social media platform in one month unless it complied with its demands, the Interfax news...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar security forces kill nine as Indonesia calls for end to violence

Myanmar security forces shot dead nine opponents of a Feb. 1 coup on Friday, a funeral services provider and media said, as Indonesia urged an end to the violence and the restoration of democracy, in an unusually blunt call from a neighbour...

Maha: Mantralaya in Mumbai faces power outage for some time

Mantralaya, Maharashtras state administrative headquarters in Mumbai, suffered a power outage shortly before noon on Friday, which lasted for around seven minutes, officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST said.The po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021