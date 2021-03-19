Detel launches electric two-wheeler Easy Plus priced at Rs 39,999

Homegrown brand Detel on Friday said it has launched its electric two-wheeler Easy Plus priced at Rs 39,999.

The company said it has also commenced bookings of the model.

The low speed electric two-wheeler comes with a ground clearance of 170 mm and is powered by a 20AH lithium-ion battery, it added.

The lightweight vehicle can be charged fully in 4-5 hours and run up to 60 Km on a single charge.

''Detel is a homegrown brand for the masses. Our vision is to be the most trusted low-speed two-wheeler manufacturer in India. We are offering a sustainable mobility solution to the daily commuting needs of an average user,'' Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said.

Detel has been in the Indian market since 2017 with its electronic goods and consumer gadgets. In January 2020, the company entered the EV industry to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles.

