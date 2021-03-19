Maha: Mantralaya in Mumbai faces power outage for some time

Mantralaya, Maharashtra's state administrative headquarters in Mumbai, suffered a power outage shortly before noon on Friday, which lasted for around seven minutes, officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

''The power supply to Mantralaya, Foreshore Road, and Maharshi Karve Road was affected at 11.55 am due to a fault in the feeder. BEST engineers and technicians restored the power supply in just seven minutes,'' BEST's public relations officer Manoj Varade said.

Advertisement

BEST undertaking supplies power to nearly 10 lakh consumers in the island city area of the country's financial capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)