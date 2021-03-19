Left Menu

Over 14,500 children adopted since 2017: WCD ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 14,500 children in the country have been adopted since 2017, including 2,094 by foreign citizens, the Women, and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 12,867 children were adopted by Indians and 2,094 by foreign citizens from 2017 to 2021 (till March 16).

In 2017-18, 3,276 children were adopted by Indians while 651 were adopted by foreign citizens.

In 2018-19, 3,374 children were adopted by Indians and 653 by foreign citizens and in 2019-20, 3351 children were adopted by Indians and 394 by foreign citizens.

In 2020-21 (up to March 16), 2866 children were adopted by Indians and 394 by foreign citizens.

