Emami Paper Mills CEO P S Patwari resigns

Emami Paper Mills on Friday said its CEO P S Patwari has resigned with effect from April 1.

The company also said it has appointed Vivek Chawla as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

Advertisement

''Resignation of P S Patwari, executive director, from the post of chief executive officer of the company, was accepted by the board of directors with effect from April 1, 2021,'' Emami Paper Mills said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced the elevation of Chawla.

''Vivek Chawla, whole-time director, was elevated as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company... effective April 1, 2021,'' Emami Paper Mills added.

Shares of Emami Paper Mills were trading 9.99 per cent lower at Rs 138.30 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)