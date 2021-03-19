Left Menu

Labour Bureau inks agreement with BECIL for conducting all-India surveys

The ministry in order to implement the newly introduced category of Fixed Term Employment FTE has decided that the manpower engaged through the IT partner for supporting these surveys will be offered Fixed Term Employment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:10 IST
Labour Bureau inks agreement with BECIL for conducting all-India surveys

The Labour Bureau has signed a service level agreement with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) for providing technical and manpower support for conducting all India surveys, including on migrant workers. ​The signing of the agreement marks the beginning of a new era in the field of IT-enabled surveys, a labour ministry statement said. The Labour Bureau is an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The surveys to be undertaken by Bureau will be integrated with the technology provided by the BECIL, which will substantially reduce the time taken for completion of surveys by at least 30-40 per cent. The ministry in order to implement the newly introduced category of ‘Fixed Term Employment’ (FTE) has decided that the manpower engaged through the IT partner for supporting these surveys will be offered Fixed Term Employment. The Fixed Term Employment is a historic provision in the recent labour codes which will bestow various benefits on the workers engaged for a fixed term by treating them at par with permanent workers.

''These surveys will prove highly useful and game changer in providing government with crucial data on migrant workers and the employment situation in formal and informal establishments,'' Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.

''The utility of any database lies in its accuracy and timeliness, I am sure that with the use of technology, the Bureau will achieve both greater accuracy and timeliness in the data generated under these surveys,'' Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said.

George Kuruvilla, CMD, BECIL (a mini Ratna Company of I&B Ministry) on this occasion, assured that his organisation will leave no stone unturned to complete surveys assigned to them on time with expected quality.

Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi said that it is for the first time that such IT-enabled surveys will be undertaken by an organization on such a large scale.

This year the Bureau will launch and complete five All India Surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, AQEES, employment generated by professionals and employment generated in transport sector. These surveys will generate enormous data for devising the right policies for employment and welfare of labour, Negi stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 14,500 children adopted since 2017: WCD ministry

Over 14,500 children in the country have been adopted since 2017, including 2,094 by foreign citizens, the Women, and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Ira...

French PM Castex to get AstraZeneca vaccine at 1330 GMT on Friday - BFM TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Begin military hospital near Paris at 1330 GMT on Friday, reported BFM TV.Castex had said earlier on Thursday that he would receive the AstraZeneca COVID vac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs, oil stabilizes

U.S. bond yields on Friday edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before as markets looked to a U.S. economic recovery, while oil stabilized after a 7 slide. Bond markets have experienced sharp moves this week as the U.S. Federal Rese...

More pvt facilities being allowed as COVID vaccination centres in Delhi, 3 states: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has processed requests from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to allow private health facilities beyond those private facilities which are already empanelled under AB-PMJAY, CGHS and State Health Insurance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021