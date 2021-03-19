Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 168; silver declines Rs 135

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:40 IST
Gold in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 168 to Rs 44,580 per 10 gram supported by recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 44,412 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 135 to Rs 66,706 per kilogram from Rs 66,841 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,741 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.12 per ounce.

