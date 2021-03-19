Couple among 4 killed in crash on Yamuna Expressway

A man, his wife and a 12-year-old boy were among four people killed in a collision between their SUV and a pick-up truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

One person was injured in the crash and has been hospitalised, the police said, adding the incident took place in Rabupura area in the afternoon.

Advertisement

According to a police spokesperson, the pick-up truck, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables, lost its control after one of its tyre burst and crossed over to the other side of the fast-speed expressway.

''The pick-up truck was coming from Delhi. It was on the Noida-Agra lane of the expressway while the Maruti Brezza was coming on the Agra-Noida lane,'' the spokesperson said.

''The pick-up truck crossed over to the other side and both the vehicles collided. Car occupants Nitin Sharma, his wife Urvashi, a 12-year-old boy, another woman Usha Sharma and Satish Chaudhary were injured and taken to a hospital. Chaudhary is undergoing treatment while rest four were declared dead by doctors,'' the official said.

The deceased belonged to Mathura district, the police said, adding further proceedings were being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)