Rupee settles almost flat at 72.52 against US dollar

The rupee ended on a flat note against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm trend in domestic equity markets and a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 72.57 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.46 and a low of 72.58.

It finally closed at 72.52 against the American currency, registering a rise of just 1 paisa over its previous close. The rupee had ended at 72.53 against the US dollar on Thursday.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 49,858.24, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 14,744.00.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.08 per cent to 91.94.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.33 per cent to USD 64.12 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,258.47 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

