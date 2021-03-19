RDIF, Stelis Biopharma partner to supply 200 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Left Menu

Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Stelis Biopharma on Friday said that they have partnered to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd biopharmaceutical division of drug firm Strides was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP, Russias sovereign wealth funds coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India, a joint statement by the partners said.The parties intend to commence supplies from the third quarter of 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:03 IST
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Stelis Biopharma on Friday said that they have partnered to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd (biopharmaceutical division of drug firm Strides) was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP, Russia's sovereign wealth fund's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India, a joint statement by the partners said.

The parties intend to commence supplies from the third quarter of 2021. Stelis will also continue to work with the RDIF to provide additional supply volumes beyond the initial agreement, it added.

''We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V,'' Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said.

The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale, he added.

In a similar vein, Strides Group Founder Arun Kumar said: “We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing the global supply of the Sputnik V vaccine which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available''.

Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine that uses two different human adenoviral vectors in the course of vaccination. It demonstrates a 91.6 per cent efficacy rate as confirmed by a peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, the statement said.

Earlier this week, drug firm Gland Pharma had said it had entered into an agreement with RDIF to supply up to 252 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

