Dredging Corp elevates D Subbarao as CFO

Dredging Corporation of India on Friday said it has elevated D Subbarao as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Subbarao who was working as Head of the company's Finance Department has been designated as the CFO in place of Sumiran Bansal, Dredging Corporation said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

''D Subbarao has been designated as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Shri Sumiran Bansal with immediate effect ie. 19/3/21,'' the filing said.

It said Subbarao has 31 years experience in the Company and he had joined Dredging Corporation as an executive trainee in 1988 and worked in various capacities.

DCI controls majority of the maintenance dredging market in the country and dredging services for major ports.

