Modeling Icon lends a hand to the youth in achieving their dreams

Modeling Icon, a platform to promote young and ambitious talents of India claims to provide a space to grow and guidance to young dreamers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:27 IST
Modeling Icon lends a hand to the youth in achieving their dreams
Modeling Icon . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/The PRTree): Modeling Icon, a platform to promote young and ambitious talents of India claims to provide a space to grow and guidance to young dreamers. The venture is the brainchild of Prakhar Sharma which aims to procure aspiring actors and models and train them in a manner that would prove to be a push for them.

Established in 2018, the company has a variety of big and small projects like music videos, reality shows, and more and has helped a lot of dreamers. The team helps these young talents by giving them a maximum number of opportunities and making them realise on a prior hand what stardom feels like. With contacts in India and overseas, the founder of the company, Prakhar Sharma ensures that every member who joins his platform doesn't stay limited to them only. Talking about his ventures with the organisation, Prakhar Sharma says, "We make sure that the youth enrolled with us feels satisfied and secured after the long toil under our banner." Such youthful talents now have a face and space to rely on for growing ahead.

Apart from giving the wings to youth, Modeling Icon is also known for helping several reality TV shows and production houses in managing their events. So far, they have successfully held events in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and many other metropolitan cities. Being very active on all social media platforms, Modelling Icon believes in making a connection with its audience as it is the best way to grow. They are always open to resolve queries and take all kinds of feedback very seriously. Keeping an eye on their instagram, one could see the regular updates of their buzz world. The recent post could be seen talking about featuring an aspiring actor in a music video produced under a big banner. 'Modelling icon' certainly gives a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned on their social media handles to get the most awaited updates.

