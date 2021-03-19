Horror Movie 'Intezaar, Koi Aane Ko Hai' soon to hit Theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Ever imagined what would happen if your illusive, present is deceptive, and the past haunts you to death? The thought is scary and worrisome, and this is precisely what Neil and Alya go through in the soon to release thriller 'Intezaar, Koi Aane Ko Hai'. Neil and Alya are a happy couple who have a firm belief that marriages are made in heaven, however, soon they see a new side to their relationship when their life shifts on to a rocky road. A filmmaker by profession, Neil, has an erratic schedule and is not able to spend enough time with his wife, Alya, a former model who has adapted a domestic life to enjoy marital bliss.

The relationship starts to sour and Alya begins to question Neil's integrity, however, Neil soon decides to rebuild the faith in him and takes her to an assignment at Alibaug. They set off on the journey hoping to start their relationship afresh, but little did they know that the holiday would not go as planned. They face several challenges which put them in severe troubles, but will the couple be able to survive the wrath? Or will they find themselves in a fatal trap? 'Intezaar... Koi Aane Ko Hai' stars popular actors Man Singh and Priyanka Singh in lead roles as Neil and Alya. Prior to this film, Man and Priyanka have been paired in 'Acid' based on an acid attack survivor. Besides them, the film also includes renowned names like Madhvendra, Ravi Singh, Radha, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced under Sourya Music International and PS Film Craft Production, 'Intezaar... Koi Aane Ko Hai' is touted to be filled with horror, romance, passion, and other emotions which will keep the audience hooked to the screen. Makers believe that's this is a holiday you must take, to unravel this psychological spooky thriller, as it is packed with intense suspense. After this release, they are ready with their next project "VEBBI" starring Mugdha Ghodse, Man Singh, Pradeep Nagar, and Edin Rose. The music of the film is given by LK Laxmikant and Ashish Mohanty who have composed a total of three songs. Laxmikant has composed two tracks titled Tera Chehra and Gamzada Dil, while Ashish Mohanty has composed Bhoot Bhoot for the film. Vocals for these tracks are lent by Yaseer Dessai, Sameer Khan, and Ashish himself. Murli Agarwal has written two songs for the film.

