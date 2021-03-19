Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise as spike in bond yields eases

FedEx Corp jumped about 3% after the U.S. delivery firm said quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries during the holiday shipping season. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes, which have risen sharply in the past seven weeks on growth expectations, edged lower on Thursday to 1.687% after touching their highest since January 2020 peak of 1.754%.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:48 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise as spike in bond yields eases

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses.

Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp added 1.2% and 1.5% in premarket trading as crude prices stabilized a day after a selloff driven by concerns over demand. FedEx Corp jumped about 3% after the U.S. delivery firm said quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries during the holiday shipping season.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes, which have risen sharply in the past seven weeks on growth expectations, edged lower on Thursday to 1.687% after touching their highest since January 2020 peak of 1.754%. Optimism over a $1.9 trillion fiscal package and the Federal Reserve's promise to maintain its ultra-loose policy stance for years has accelerated a shift into economy-linked stocks, powering the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels this week.

However, the Nasdaq is still about 7% below its Feb. 12 all-time closing high as technology and high-growth stocks have lost favor, with their valuations looking expensive with a jump in yields. Several bond managers believe the recent pace of the rise in yields in the U.S. Treasury market has been unsettling and also worry the market could be viewed as disorderly if the momentum continues.

Investors are turning their attention to prospects that higher taxes could threaten the rally in U.S. stocks as President Joe Biden's administration moves forward with its agenda and seeks ways to pay for its spending plans. Yield-sensitive tech stocks such as Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained nearly 0.6% in premarket trading.

At 06:35 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 71 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 59.5 points, or 0.47%. Market trading volumes are expected to rise on Friday due to "quadruple witching," in which futures and options expiries occur, and that typically also translates into elevated liquidity.

Nike Inc dropped about 2.7%, leading losses among the 30 Dow components trading before the bell, after the company missed quarterly sales estimates due to shipping issues and a pandemic-related slump at brick-and-mortar stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special commissioner of police (traffic) to look after work of Delhi police commissioner for 3 days

Special Commissioner of Police Traffic Taj Hassan will look after the work of Delhi police commissioner for three days as the incumbent will be on leave.According to an official letter, the Home Department has approved one-day casual leave ...

UK rejected Greensill COVID support request after due process -PM's spokesman

Britains finance ministry considered a request made by collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital for state-backed COVID-19 loan schemes but decided not to support it, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.The ...

Final polls: Israeli PM's fate rests on razor-thin margins

A final batch of polls by Israeli media outlets on Friday showed a razor-thin election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus fate likely turning on the performance of small parties and a former ally who has criticised him but has not rul...

Tejashwi tables report on criminal cases against ministers,

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the RJD on Friday tabled a report which said 18 out of 31 state ministers are facing serious criminal cases.With Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinhas permission during Zero Hour in the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021