Lebanon's central bank to intervene to contain exchange rate -presidency

Lebanon's central bank to intervene to contain exchange rate -presidencyReuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:33 IST
Lebanon's central bank will allow banks to conduct currency transactions similar to exchange dealers and will step in to rein in the pound/dollar rate, the presidency said on Friday.
Sharp new falls in the Lebanese pound, which has lost 90% of its value, have fueled unrest in recent weeks.
"As of next week, banks will be allowed to deal with currencies like legitimate exchange dealers...via the (central bank's electronic) platform," a spokesman for President Michel Aoun said after his adviser met Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.
