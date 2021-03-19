Left Menu

EU to back vaccine export checks when leaders meet next week - draft decision

While France, Germany and Italy broadly support tighter export curbs on those who do not reciprocate, countries including the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland are more cautious about cutting off the UK. EU countries have often failed to stick to a joint approach on COVID-19, fighting over vaccines and equipment, or introducing unilateral travel and border checks that weigh on trade and businesses inside the bloc.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:34 IST
EU to back vaccine export checks when leaders meet next week - draft decision
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

EU leaders will endorse prolonged export checks and seek to coordinate an eventual lifting of travel curbs when they meet next week to discuss COVID-19 vaccination shortages, according to a draft decision seen by Reuters.

The bloc is facing a third wave of the pandemic but has been struggling to ensure enough vaccines, its sluggish inoculation campaign falling behind those of ex-EU member state Britain, the United States, and Israel. "Accelerating the production, delivery, and deployment of vaccines remains essential to overcome the crisis," the 27 national leaders are due to say in a joint statement following their next talks on March 25-26.

They would back extending a scheme requiring authorization for any COVID-19 vaccine exports, a measure to keep the scarce shots under closer tabs, until the end of June. The EU has so far blocked one shipment of vaccines to Australia and says overall it has sent more than 40 million doses to countries around the world since the beginning of February.

The leaders will also discuss the latest threat by their executive European Commission to stop exports to Britain, which the EU says has not shared shots amid cuts in deliveries to the bloc promised by the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca. While France, Germany, and Italy broadly support tighter export curbs on those who do not reciprocate, countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland are more cautious about cutting off the UK.

EU countries have often failed to stick to a joint approach on COVID-19, fighting over vaccines and equipment, or introducing unilateral travel and border checks that weigh on trade and businesses inside the bloc. But with more vaccines expected in the second quarter, southern EU countries most reliant on tourism are seeking a more coordinated reopening with the help of new, EU-wide travel passes.

"Preparations should also start on a common approach to the gradual lifting of restrictions, to ensure that efforts are coordinated when the epidemiological situation allows for an easing of current measures," the leaders are due to say. "...Work on COVID-19 interoperable digital certificates should be taken forward as a matter of priority," they are due to say, though there is skepticism in countries including Belgium, France and Luxembourg over the proposal.

For the time being, however, several EU countries are reimposing tighter curbs on daily lives again after a year of lockdowns and tentative easing of COVID restrictions in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

Unicorn to open 4-6 flagship Apple stores in India this fiscal

Apples retail partner Unicorn is planning to open 4-6 new flagship and premium stores in the country in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.The retail chain firm opened an Apple Premium Reseller store in Delhi wit...

US STOCKS-Wall Street headed higher as bond yields ease

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise at the open on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp a...

Special commissioner of police (traffic) to look after work of Delhi police commissioner for 3 days

Special Commissioner of Police Traffic Taj Hassan will look after the work of Delhi police commissioner for three days as the incumbent will be on leave.According to an official letter, the Home Department has approved one-day casual leave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021