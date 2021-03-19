Left Menu

India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:37 IST
India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

India needs to grow at 10.5-11 per cent in real terms in the next fiscal and sustain that to overcome massive ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

Kumar further said India needs to be prepared for the next pandemic as the country was caught unprepared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We need to grow at 10.5 to 11 per cent in real terms 2021-22 and then sustain that to overcome massive ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said while addressing a virtual event organised by National CSR Network.

India's economy is estimated to contract 8 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India's economic growth in 2021-22 at 10.5 per cent, while Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has projected an 11 per cent growth for the same period.

The Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman also noted that the Indian economy is now surging towards a recovery.

''We have to make sure that we take everybody along,'' he said.

The last time India suffered due to a pandemic was during the Spanish Flu in 1918 and the country lost 5-7 per cent population, Kumar added.

''We better prepare for the next pandemic. We were caught unprepared (during the COVID-19 crisis).

''...We did not know the extent to which our people will be affected. Migrants took us by surprise,'' he said.

Noting that the business as usual will not do, Kumar said there is a need to reduce the size of India's informal economy.

He pointed out that corporations and the government are fighting the pandemic together.

''Development agenda cannot be entirely advanced by the government alone. Political leaders and corporate leaders need to work together,'' he said.

Observing that India's political leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, had no qualms in working with corporate leaders, he said, ''It is time again to rekindle that''.

''Time therefore to get over this nonsense of calling names of corporate leaders or mistrusting the corporate leaders,'' he added.

Kumar noted that corporate social responsibility (CSR) is the bridge between corporate and society.

The CSR can be a bridge between the government and corporate also, he added.

''The CSR is critical to the working of society and economy.

''The CSR is misunderstood, CSR is not charity but something essential to Corporates,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

Unicorn to open 4-6 flagship Apple stores in India this fiscal

Apples retail partner Unicorn is planning to open 4-6 new flagship and premium stores in the country in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.The retail chain firm opened an Apple Premium Reseller store in Delhi wit...

US STOCKS-Wall Street headed higher as bond yields ease

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise at the open on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp a...

Special commissioner of police (traffic) to look after work of Delhi police commissioner for 3 days

Special Commissioner of Police Traffic Taj Hassan will look after the work of Delhi police commissioner for three days as the incumbent will be on leave.According to an official letter, the Home Department has approved one-day casual leave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021