SUN Mobility and Zyngo partner to offer seamless last-mile delivery

500 Zyngo vehicles will use SUN Mobility's Swap Points™ in 2021 NEW DELHI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a partnership with Zyngo, a hyperlocal 3 PL company dedicated to the last-mile & middle-mile delivery sector. In a live event, the two companies formally announced their partnership and operations in the city of Gurugram.

As part of this association, Zyngo's fleet of E-Loaders/carriers will utilize SUN Mobility's services through the network of Swap Points™, available at IOCL stations, to bolster its last-mile delivery services. The partnership has already witnessed 120 vehicles deployed across 4 cities - Gurugram, Delhi, Noida & Ghaziabad, and will aim to expand to 500 vehicles by end of 2021; contributing to its growing EV operations.

''The Government of Haryana envisions a systematic growth of Gurugram, with one of the focus areas being electric mobility. As part of our efforts to reduce pollution levels and generate employment opportunities in the state & make urban landscapes greener, this partnership between SUN Mobility & Zyngo is a major step in advancing our vision to develop Gurugram as the 'smartest city' in the country. I am excited to see startups and innovative business models in shared mobility & last mile connectivity like battery swapping, that can solve key challenges faced by this sector for mass adoption. We will extend every support to make this initiative a success,'' conveyed the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri. Manohar Lal Khattar, through a message, on the occasion of the partnership.

''The idea behind introducing Zyngo was the deeply rooted passion for logistics and technology. By creating an ecosystem controlled by our App, we will ensure ownership of EVs to the drivers & fleet operators. Our partnership with SUN Mobility's will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers,'' said Prateek Rao - Founder and CEO, Zyngo. ''We are the delivery partner of several E-commerce, FMCG, Retail and Pharma organizations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector,'' he added.

'' The E-commerce boom in the last 9 to 12 months has caused a surge in the last mile delivery segment. Players such as Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket have expressed strong commitment to shift their delivery fleet to electric in the near future. Our partnership with Zyngo will allow us to accelerate clean last mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by our open architecture energy platform. This enables 'refueling' of electric vehicles to be faster, cheaper, and more convenient. We are confident that with support from the Government of Haryana, we will be able to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles in Gurugram,'' said Chetan Maini, Chairman & Co-Founder, SUN Mobility. Zyngo vehicles powered by SUN Mobility's swapping solution, intend to alleviate the key EV adoption challenges such as high battery replacement cost, battery maintenance, range anxiety and long charging time. This partnership will help in building an end-to-end holistic infrastructure for EVs in the delivery segment. In a short span of time, SUN Mobility's platform has powered over 1,00,000+ deliveries, covering a total of 2,00,000+ emission free kms, in partnership with Zyngo.

About Zyngo: Launched in January 2020, Zyngo is a ''SAAS'' based hyperlocal 3PL service provider that meets the demand requirements of the Last Mile delivery space. Zyngo believes in adapting the new-age technology to deliver the needs of customers without compromising the need of Mother Nature. The company aims at easing business costs with the promise of a greener tomorrow. With a fleet of 200+ E-Loaders & MIS Zyngo App, they have grown to become the delivery partner of several companies like Jio Mart, Big Basket, Grofers, etc.

The company has created Green Mile Deliveries using Electric mobility and aims to provide cost efficiency of up to 35% to the end-user through their DCD - Driver cum Delivery Associate model and leave zero carbon footprint. They are focused on converting 10% volumes of last mile delivery in India to green delivery in the coming 48 months. Zyngo also aims to deliver 5.0 lakh shipments monthly in the last mile segment by the next fiscal year. The company empowers the drivers by keeping themselves asset-light and get them assured business in the due course; thereby, converting them into vehicle owners post four years.

Zyngo currently provides service in Gurugram, South and West Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Jaipur, and will soon reach Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Till date, Zyngo has delivered over 5 lakh shipments while covering 2.5 Lakh Green Kilometers. The company has also launched its Last Mile delivery & Mobile Application Platform which enables cleaner & emission free transportation in the city of Gurgaon. Under their ''Chaalak Bana Maalik'' initiative they provide the opportunity to own E-Loaders with assured Last Mile business and develop Charging Infrastructure for smooth operations. For more information, please visit: https://www.zyngo.co.in/ About SUN Mobility: SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing energy mobility solutions and services to the transportation sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper and more convenient way; thereby, making mass migration to a sustainable, pollution-free future possible.

Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is led by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva now Mahindra Electric, and Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, two of India's leaders in the new energy economy. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2/3 wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward.

SUN Mobility's open architecture energy infrastructure solution combines Plug n Play EV docks, Smart Batteries, Quick Interchange Stations installed at a wide network of Swap Points™, all linked to a Smart Network. The company has successfully deployed 54 Swap Points™ in 14 cities in India, resulting in 340K rides and powering 6 million kms in the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.sunmobility.com.

