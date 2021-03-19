Cameroon suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Left Menu

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cameroon's health ministry has suspended the administration of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it was scheduled to receive on March 20 as part of the global vaccines sharing scheme COVAX. The ministry said in a statement that March 18 that the suspension was for precaution and prudence. It gave no further reasons for the decision or if it will go ahead and take delivery of its share of the vaccine.

Several countries have resumed the use of shots on Friday after the European Union and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations.

