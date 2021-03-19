Left Menu

Sterling slips vs dollar; investors focus on vaccines, UK-EU tensions

The pound was a touch lower against the dollar and flat against the euro on Friday, with investors still generally bullish but watching out for possible downside risks relating to the UK's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and tensions with the European Union. The Sterling has gained around 1.8% so far this year against the dollar and 4.2% versus the euro.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:04 IST
Sterling slips vs dollar; investors focus on vaccines, UK-EU tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound was a touch lower against the dollar and flat against the euro on Friday, with investors still generally bullish but watching out for possible downside risks relating to the UK's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and tensions with the European Union.

The Sterling has gained around 1.8% so far this year against the dollar and 4.2% versus the euro. Analysts say the moves in the cable are more dollar-driven, while the euro-sterling move is largely due to Britain's success in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and relief that a last-minute Brexit trade deal was reached at the end of 2020. The Bank of England kept its interest rates and 895 billion pounds bond-buying program unchanged, as expected. It said that Britain's economic recovery was gathering pace but policymakers were split over the prospects for longer-term improvement.

The pound initially slipped after the BoE meeting but remained on track for a weekly gain against the euro. It was set for a net weekly loss of around 0.4% against the dollar. At 1202 GMT on Friday, sterling was at $1.3911, down 0.2% on the day. Versus the euro, it was little changed, at 85.57 pence per euro.

Ned Rumpeltin, head of European currency strategy at TD Securities, said that sterling was likely to continue strengthening against the euro due to the UK's relative success in delivering vaccines. "We would not be surprised to see a euro-sterling trend towards the 82, 83 levels," he said.

But he also said that the long sterling trade is "a little bit overcrowded", meaning that the currency could be sensitive to negative news relating to the vaccine supply. Earlier in the week, Britain said that it will see a significant reduction in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses available at the end of this month due to a cut in manufacturing supply.

The European Union has threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to the UK to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens. BofA FX strategists wrote in a note to clients that April is "the most positive cyclical month for the pound" and that they are bullish about the economy reopening.

"The only near-term cloud on the horizon as we see it is developments in the vaccination roll-out process where we keep a watching brief." UBS strategists said in a note that the euro-sterling pair is probably being prevented from going below 85 by the UK government's cautious pace of reopening the economy and by continued trade frictions with the EU.

The European Parliament abandoned its plan to set a date for voting on the EU-UK trade deal, in protest at what the EU sees as Britain's unlawful changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

Unicorn to open 4-6 flagship Apple stores in India this fiscal

Apples retail partner Unicorn is planning to open 4-6 new flagship and premium stores in the country in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.The retail chain firm opened an Apple Premium Reseller store in Delhi wit...

US STOCKS-Wall Street headed higher as bond yields ease

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise at the open on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp a...

Special commissioner of police (traffic) to look after work of Delhi police commissioner for 3 days

Special Commissioner of Police Traffic Taj Hassan will look after the work of Delhi police commissioner for three days as the incumbent will be on leave.According to an official letter, the Home Department has approved one-day casual leave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021