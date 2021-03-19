Left Menu

Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 bn

The countrys reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 2 million to USD 4.963 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:13 IST
Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.739 billion to USD 582.037 billion in the week ended on March 12, the RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended March 5, the reserves had declined by USD 4.255 billion to USD 580.299 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week ended March 12, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by USD 1.409 billion to USD 541.022 billion, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After declining in the last week, the gold reserves increased by USD 336 million to USD 34.551 billion in the report week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 4 million to USD 1.501 billion in the reporting week. The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 2 million to USD 4.963 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choud...

Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

Indian paddler G Sathiyan has qualified for his maiden Summer Games with a comfortable 4-0 win over Pakistans Muhammad Rameez in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament here.Sathiyan, ranked 38th, had defeated compatriot and world ...

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

Unicorn to open 4-6 flagship Apple stores in India this fiscal

Apples retail partner Unicorn is planning to open 4-6 new flagship and premium stores in the country in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.The retail chain firm opened an Apple Premium Reseller store in Delhi wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021