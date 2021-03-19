Left Menu

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians shudder at new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:38 IST
'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians shudder at new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over. "I heard that and I said: 'Oh no, not again. A lockdown.' I wasn't very happy," said Campodonico, a student from Argentina who is working temporarily for a marketing company.

With intensive care units close to overflowing, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that Paris residents could only leave home for essential trips or exercise, and non-essential travel to other parts of the country was banned. Large numbers of Paris residents headed to railway stations on Friday morning so they could get out of the city before the restrictions, due to last for a month, come into force at midnight.

At the Gare de l'Est station in Paris, there were long lines of people at the ticket office. People, some with pets, rushed to board trains heading for Strasbourg and Luxembourg. Valentino Armilli, 27, was going to visit his parents in Thionville, in the Lorraine region in eastern France, for the weekend. He took the decision to go there on Thursday night, because of the new lockdown.

"My parents had COVID a month ago and I have not seen them since. This weekend is the last time for a long while that I'll be able to see them," he said. At the Montparnasse train station, Anna Henry, a 21-year-old student, said she had decided to go to her parents' place in Brittany, western France, describing the latest Paris lockdown as "a bit too much".

Anthony Massat, 23, also a student, was catching a train to Toulouse in south-western France: "There's no lockdown in the south, so it will be a bit more free." (Additional reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian Muslim body clears AstraZeneca use in emergency

AstraZenecas vaccine against COVID-19 was cleared Friday for use in Indonesia after the drug regulator declared it safe and clerics in the worlds most populous Muslim nation said a pig-derived element was acceptable in a pandemic.Southeast ...

Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body

The DDAs planning body on Friday approved the multimodal integration plan of the Delhi Metros Karkardooma station, officials said.The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning Engineering Centre UT...

Meghalaya planning to redevelop Shillong locality that saw group clashes in 2018

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed the assembly that the state government is planning to redevelop the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong as it is adjacent to Them Iew Mawlong, the citys main commercial hub.The a...

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 2.37 times

The initial public offer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times on the last day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 582-crore issue received bids for 3,20,66,482 shares against 1,35,15,150 shares on offer, as per NSE data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021