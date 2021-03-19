Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:42 IST
RBI Board reviews economic situation, challenges

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The 588th meeting, held through video conferencing and chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, also reviewed various areas of operations of the central bank.

''The Board also discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year of nine months (July 2020 to March 2021) before the Reserve Bank switches over to April-March accounting year from 2021-22. The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2021-22,'' it said.

Deputy Governors BP Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the BoardN Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda Secretary, Department of Financial Services; and Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

