Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip at open as banks fall

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip at open as banks fall

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks dropped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to let the exemption of some bank leverage requirements expire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32858.36. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3913.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.7 points, or 0.03%, to 13119.901 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body

The DDAs planning body on Friday approved the multimodal integration plan of the Delhi Metros Karkardooma station, officials said.The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning Engineering Centre UT...

Indonesian Muslim body clears AstraZeneca use in emergency

AstraZenecas vaccine against COVID-19 was cleared Friday for use in Indonesia after the drug regulator declared it safe and clerics in the worlds most populous Muslim nation said a pig-derived element was acceptable in a pandemic.Southeast ...

Meghalaya planning to redevelop Shillong locality that saw group clashes in 2018

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed the assembly that the state government is planning to redevelop the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong as it is adjacent to Them Iew Mawlong, the citys main commercial hub.The a...

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 2.37 times

The initial public offer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times on the last day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 582-crore issue received bids for 3,20,66,482 shares against 1,35,15,150 shares on offer, as per NSE data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021