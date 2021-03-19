Soccer-Man Utd replace Chevrolet with TeamViewer as shirt sponsor next season

Left Menu

Manchester United's red shirts that have sported the Chevrolet brand for the past seven years will have German software company TeamViewer as the new sponsor from next season, the Premier League soccer club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:16 IST
Manchester United's red shirts that have sported the Chevrolet brand for the past seven years will have German software company TeamViewer as the new sponsor from next season, the Premier League soccer club said on Friday. The 20-times English champions, currently second in the Premier League table, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The club last year had extended its record $559 million deal with General Motors that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months after initial COVID-19 lockdowns ate into its finances. "TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams," United said in a statement.

The sponsorship with United marks another deal for Germany's TeamViewer, which recently bought U.S. augmented reality software firm Upskill. "The TeamViewer brand logo will feature on the front of the most iconic and best-selling club shirt, for both the men's and women's teams," the Frankfurt-listed company said in a separate statement.

TeamViewer added that due to an increase in marketing spend as a result of the deal, it downgraded its core profit margin forecast for the year, sending shares 11% lower.

