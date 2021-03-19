RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in January, buys USD 2.854 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain net buyer of the US dollar in January after it bought USD 2.854 billion from the spot market, the data showed.

In the reporting month, RBI purchased USD 18.225 billion and sold USD 15.371 billion in the spot market, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin for March 2021.

Advertisement

In December 2020, RBI net purchased USD 3.991 billion from the spot market.

In January 2020, RBI was a net buyer of USD 10.266 billion. It had purchased USD 11.486 billion and sold USD 1.22 billion during the month.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of January was USD 47.383 billion, compared with net purchase of USD 39.792 billion in December, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)