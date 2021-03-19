Highest-ever outlay for railways in Andhra: Union Minister

Amaravati, Mar 19 (PTI): A highest-ever outlay of Rs 5,812 crore has been provisioned in the 2021-22 Union Budget for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Replying to a question from Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, the Railway Minister said 32 projects (16 doubling and 16 new lines) worth Rs 64,429 crore, covering a total length of 5,704 km, were under various stages of planning, approval and execution in the state.

Of these, 336 km length of works were already completed at an expenditure of Rs 10,455 crore and commissioned, Nathwani said here in a press release quoting the Union Ministers reply.

Goyal said the average annual budgetary allocation for rail infrastructure projects and safety works during 2014-19 increased to Rs 2,830 crore from a meager Rs 880 crore in the preceding five years.

In 2019-20, the allocation was raised to Rs 3,885 crore and in 2020-21 to Rs 4,910 crore.

Also, the Minister informed the Member of Parliament that in the last three financial years four double-line and five railway electrification projects falling partly or fully have been included in the budget, subject to requisite approvals.

