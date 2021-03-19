Nabard arm appointed as trustee for credit guarantee fund

Nabard arm appointed as trustee for credit guarantee fundPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:45 IST
Nabard's wholly-owned subsidiary NABSanrakshan Trustee Pvt Ltd (NTPL) has been appointed by the government as a trustee for Rs 750 crore Credit Guarantee Fund under Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).
The government has set up AHIDF with a corpus of Rs 15,000 crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar package.
The Credit Guarantee Fund will provide credit guarantees to eligible entities assisted under AHIDF, a release said on Friday. The fund shall be operationalised under a trust - Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Animal Husbandry and Dairying (CGFTAHD).
