Nabard arm appointed as trustee for credit guarantee fund

Nabard's wholly-owned subsidiary NABSanrakshan Trustee Pvt Ltd (NTPL) has been appointed by the government as a trustee for Rs 750 crore Credit Guarantee Fund under Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

The government has set up AHIDF with a corpus of Rs 15,000 crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar package.

The Credit Guarantee Fund will provide credit guarantees to eligible entities assisted under AHIDF, a release said on Friday. The fund shall be operationalised under a trust - Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Animal Husbandry and Dairying (CGFTAHD).

