Fed's Powell in WSJ: U.S. "will emerge from this crisis stronger"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:47 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, recounting his fears a little over a year ago that the pandemic would exact a "grave" cost, said in a Wall Street Journal article the U.S. would pull out of the crisis "stronger and better, as we have done so often before."
"Recovery is far from complete," Powell wrote, repeating that the Fed "will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
