Left Menu

Detailed discussions underway to finalise e-commerce policy: Govt

The government on Friday said detailed discussions are being held to finalise a national e-commerce policy, a move aimed at promoting growth of the sector.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said a draft e-commerce policy was placed in public domain on February 23, 2019, for public consultations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:58 IST
Detailed discussions underway to finalise e-commerce policy: Govt

The government on Friday said detailed discussions are being held to finalise a national e-commerce policy, a move aimed at promoting growth of the sector.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said a draft e-commerce policy was placed in public domain on February 23, 2019, for public consultations. ''Valuable suggestions have been received from many stakeholders. Detailed deliberations are being held to finalise the e-commerce policy,'' he said.

In a separate reply, he said since the launch of Startup India initiative, a total of 44,766 startups have been recognized by the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) as on March 14. He also said as many as 350 startups have been granted income tax exemptions till February 2021.

''SIDBI has committed Rs 4,326.95 crore to 60 SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). These funds have raised a corpus fund of Rs 31,598 crore. Rs 1,270.46 crore have been drawn from the SIDBI Fund of Funds. Rs 4,509.16 crore have been invested into 384 startups as on 1st December 2020,'' he added.

In a separate reply, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said the country's edible oil imports during April-January this fiscal grew by 12.61 per cent to USD 9.12 billion.

The imports stood at USD 8.1 billion during April-January 2019-20, according to the data provided by Puri, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to another question on China, he said the government has blocked about 293 mobile applications under the provisions of section 69A of Information Technology Act 2000 in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and defence of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...

Indian Embassy in China takes part in SCO's Nowruz celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday took part in celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian and Persian New Year festival, held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO here.Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri took part in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021