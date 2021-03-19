Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:12 IST
Delhi govt felicitates handicraft artisans with state awards

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Industries minister Satyendar Jain on Friday felicitated 16 artisans for their craftsmanship with State Awards and State Merit Awards.

The winners included artisans excelling in various forms of handicrafts, including Madhubani painting, wood carving, terracotta pottery, embroidery and wood calligraphy.

Sisodia said the beauty of handicraft is that it cannot be replicated by ''machines or 3D print''.

''Today, there are various countries from where cheap products come and today there is also 3D print. These products are not as good as handicrafts and will never be. The handicrafts are a very special kind of products and no other country or technology can bring such products,'' he said.

The minister also welcomed the ideas from the artisans on promoting their skills and craftsmanship.

''Art is life for Indians and that is why we respect artisans. We cannot survive only based on machines. Many of you are very well educated and I am very happy that today we are able to honour you all. Now, we will take this industry forward. We will organise exhibitions and utilise platforms like Dilli Haat. If you have any ideas then please share that with us,'' Sisodia said.

According to Jain, the Delhi government will be taking several steps, including organising exhibitions, to encourage handicraft art. ''Culture today is heavily influenced by the industrial ideology and hence the focus on quantity and not quality. When on the contrary, one should give more importance to the quality of the product. All governments should make vigorous efforts to promote handicrafts,'' he said.

''Every state has its unique speciality but, Delhi has an amalgamation of all Indian cultures and it is a 'Mini Bharat','' Jain added.

