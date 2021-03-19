Left Menu

Customs officials seize 21 lakh peacock tail feathers

Customs officials in Tughlakabad have intercepted an export-bound container and seized 21 lakh peacock tail feathers weighing 2,565 kgs, the finance ministry said on Friday. The officers of Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, intercepted the container carrying peacock tail feathers on March 16, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials in Tughlakabad have intercepted an export-bound container and seized 21 lakh 'peacock tail feathers' weighing 2,565 kgs, the finance ministry said on Friday. The consignment was concealed in corrugated boxes and declared as 'plastic flexible pipes'. The officers of Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, intercepted the container carrying peacock tail feathers on March 16, 2021. The quantity of the seized item is about 2,565 kgs (around 21 lakh in number), the ministry said. 'Peacock tail feathers' are prohibited for export as per export policy 2015-20 and liable for confiscation under provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

