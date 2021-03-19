Left Menu

Italy to detail 32 bln euros of stimulus, extend ban on firing

Mario Draghi's Italian government will detail some 32 billion euros ($38.05 billion) of stimulus measures on Friday to support the battered economy, funding furlough schemes and grants to businesses forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:20 IST
Italy to detail 32 bln euros of stimulus, extend ban on firing
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mario Draghi's Italian government will detail some 32 billion euros ($38.05 billion) of stimulus measures on Friday to support the battered economy, funding furlough schemes and grants to businesses forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns. The extra spending, which also includes fresh financing for the health service, was already budgeted for by the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte that collapsed in January.

The financial help arrives as Italian hospitals grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities. Draghi will also extend until the end of June a freeze on firing which was due to expire on March 31, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters, to be approved by the cabinet on Friday.

The firing ban was introduced last year to prevent a surge in unemployment while companies and shops were shuttered to stem the COVID-19 outbreak. Part of the 32-billion euros will be used to extend extraordinary temporary layoff schemes for up to 28 weeks between April and December. Firms will qualify for this support only if they do not cut jobs, according to the draft.

Including the latest measures, Italy has approved almost 200 billion euros of extra spending since the COVID pandemic hit the country almost 13 months ago. With most of the country under strict lockdown restrictions, Draghi has promised more stimulus in April, which a Treasury official said would push the budget deficit close to 10% of gross domestic product, up from 9.5% last year.

The hike in the deficit will also increase Rome's huge public debt, the second highest in the euro zone after that of Greece and equal to 155.6% at the end of last year. The economy shrank 8.9% in 2020, Italy's steepest post-war recession. It is officially forecast to rebound by 6% this year, but Draghi is expected to cut that goal significantly when Rome issues new economic forecasts next month.

Of the 32 billion euros due to be approved by cabinet on Friday, just over 11 billion will fund grants to companies. Some 2.8 billion euros will go to the health service, mainly to try to accelerate Italy's sluggish vaccine roll-out.

The most contentious measure, still to be finalised, is an amnesty on tax arrears for sums of up to 5,000 euros which the authorities claimed for the period prior to 2015. This could cost state coffers some 2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8409 euros) (Editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...

Indian Embassy in China takes part in SCO's Nowruz celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday took part in celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian and Persian New Year festival, held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO here.Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri took part in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021