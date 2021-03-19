Left Menu

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 175.46 times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:25 IST
Driven by high demand from institutional investors, Nazara Technologies initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 175.46 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 583-crore initial public offer received bids for 51,25,17,642 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 103.77 times, non institutional investors 389.89 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 75.29 times.

The initial public offer of 5,294,392 equity shares was in a price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share.

Nazara Technologies on Tuesday mopped up a little over Rs 261 crore from anchor investors.

The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

Explaining the rational behind the IPO, the company said listing of equity shares will enhance its brand name and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders.

The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited were the managers to the offer.

