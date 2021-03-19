Left Menu

India, Chile agree to deepen bilateral relations post COVID-19 pandemic

India and Chile on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Piera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.Kovind recalled his visit to the South American country in 2019 and thanked Piera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:39 IST
India, Chile agree to deepen bilateral relations post COVID-19 pandemic

India and Chile on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Piñera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

Kovind recalled his visit to the South American country in 2019 and thanked Piñera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. The two leaders discussed the follow-up action to the visit and agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, the statement said. Piñera expressed his continued wish to visit India, it added.

Recognising the tremendous potential of India-Chile ties, especially in the trade and commerce sector, both sides resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas, the statement said.

Kovind also conveyed to Piñera his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Chile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...

Indian Embassy in China takes part in SCO's Nowruz celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday took part in celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian and Persian New Year festival, held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO here.Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri took part in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021