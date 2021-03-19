Left Menu

32 railway projects under different stages of development in Andhra: Goyal

As many as 32 railway projects, worth Rs 64,429 crore and covering a length of 5,704 km, fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh are in different stages of development, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:42 IST
32 railway projects under different stages of development in Andhra: Goyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

As many as 32 railway projects, worth Rs 64,429 crore and covering a length of 5,704 km, fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh are in different stages of development, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Friday. In a written reply to a query from MP Parimal Nathwani, Goyal said that out of the total projects for the state, 336-km length of works has been commissioned at an expenditure of Rs 10,455 crore upto March 2020. The minister said the average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works fully or partly in Andhra, increased from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14 to Rs 2,830 crore per year during 2014-19, which is a hike of 219 per cent. In 2019-20, the budget allocation was raised further to Rs 3,885 crore, in 2020-21 to Rs 4,910 crore, and in 2021-22, the highest ever budget outlay of Rs 5,812 crore has been proposed for these projects, he said.

The minister also said that during the last three financial years, four double line and five railway electrification projects falling partly or fully in Andhra have been included in budget, subject to requisite approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...

Indian Embassy in China takes part in SCO's Nowruz celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday took part in celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian and Persian New Year festival, held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO here.Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri took part in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021