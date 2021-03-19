32 railway projects under different stages of development in Andhra: Goyal

As many as 32 railway projects, worth Rs 64,429 crore and covering a length of 5,704 km, fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh are in different stages of development, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Friday. In a written reply to a query from MP Parimal Nathwani, Goyal said that out of the total projects for the state, 336-km length of works has been commissioned at an expenditure of Rs 10,455 crore upto March 2020. The minister said the average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works fully or partly in Andhra, increased from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14 to Rs 2,830 crore per year during 2014-19, which is a hike of 219 per cent. In 2019-20, the budget allocation was raised further to Rs 3,885 crore, in 2020-21 to Rs 4,910 crore, and in 2021-22, the highest ever budget outlay of Rs 5,812 crore has been proposed for these projects, he said.

The minister also said that during the last three financial years, four double line and five railway electrification projects falling partly or fully in Andhra have been included in budget, subject to requisite approvals.

