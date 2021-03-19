Left Menu

Bharat Dynamics signs contract to make anti-tank missiles

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:48 IST
Bharat Dynamics signs contract to make anti-tank missiles

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI): Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Friday signed a contract worth Rs 1,188 crore, including GST, with the Ministry of Defence to manufacture and supply MILAN 2T anti-tank guided missiles.

The contract was signed by Dipti Mohil Chawla, Joint Secretary (AM & LS), on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Acquisition Wing, and Commodore TN Kaul (retd), Executive Director (marketing), BDL, a defence press release said here.

CMD of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd) said the receipt of this order has given a boost to the existing order book of the company.

The current order book position of the company with the current order received is over Rs 9,000 crore, the release said.

In line with the Central governments initiative for creation of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, many items have been exclusively earmarked for the Indian industry and a negative list of imports has been released by the Ministry of Defence, it said.

BDLs products - short range surface-to-air missile and Astra air-to-air weapon system - are covered under this list and some more products of the company are expected to be brought into the subsequent list being released by the Ministry of Defence, it said.

BDL is also working on export of weapon system to friendly foreign countries.

The company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute these orders and meet the customer delivery schedule, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

