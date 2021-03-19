Left Menu

IDBI Bank cautions against fake job offers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:55 IST
IDBI Bank cautions against fake job offers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IDBI Bank on Friday cautioned the public against fake job offers in its name and said it has not hired any agency for recruitment or collecting money.

It has come to notice that some unscrupulous persons/recruitment agencies have been making job offers in the name of IDBI Bank by issuing fake offer letters, using the bank's name, logo and address in fake stationery, the lender said in a tweet.

The LIC-controlled bank said it has not hired the services of any agency or individual to recruit personnel on its behalf or collect any money/commission/charges for training etc.

General public is hereby advised to exercise caution while dealing with such unscrupulous persons/agencies, IDBI Bank said.

Further, the bank said its recruitment notifications are always displayed on its website www.idbibank.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP failed to check soaring food prices in Assam, Cong will arrest inflation: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam has failed to check the soaring food prices and promised that her party will arrest inflation if voted to power in the state.She accused the saffron party of ...

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021