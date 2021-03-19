Left Menu

FICCI rubbishes Amazon claims in DPIIT meet; demands zero tolerance on FDI loopholes

The US giant has been accused of circumventing FDI law by investing in downstream Indian companies and then lending them deep discounts, preferential placement.At the meeting where the Commerce and Industry Ministry had asked one spokesperson from each association to make submissions, an Amazon official represented Ficci but the chamber later said his views represented only one section of its e-commerce members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:03 IST
FICCI rubbishes Amazon claims in DPIIT meet; demands zero tolerance on FDI loopholes

In a first, FICCI President Uday Shankar said Amazon's claims at a vital stakeholder-DPIIT meet on Friday were false and need to be rescinded.

Shankar, in a terse distancing from Amazon's claims, said the apex chamber expects zero tolerance on creative interpretations of FDI norms. Amazon is under ED investigation for misusing Press Notes 2 and 3 and violating the “market place” covenant governing foreign companies in ecommerce. The US giant has been accused of circumventing FDI law by investing in downstream Indian companies and then lending them deep discounts, preferential placement.

At the meeting where the Commerce and Industry Ministry had asked one spokesperson from each association to make submissions, an Amazon official represented Ficci but the chamber later said his views represented only one section of its e-commerce members. In this regard, Ficci on Friday shot off a letter to the government saying the spokesperson who represented it in the meeting called by the Centre to frame the e-commerce policy did not correctly represent the industry view and the chamber was for ''policy stability, transparency and continuity in the e-commerce policy''. In the letter to Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra, the Ficci President said: ''I would like to clarify that the views expressed today are held by one group of our e-commerce members but there are other views that are equally widely held and as such, it's not possible for us to identify either a 'Ficci view' or a 'majority' view. We would appreciate if you took note of this''.

The chamber said any policy must be strictly implemented in letter and spirit and the law of the land has to be strictly abided by any company, be it foreign or Indian, big or small. ''However, if the government or authorities feel that any company irrespective of their ownership are found violating the law, the government may speak with them directly and take appropriate action.

''Ficci supports effective implementation of FDI policy. Necessary clarification in terms of policy could be issued so as to enhance transparency,'' Shankar said in the letter. DPIIT had requested a one-chamber-one-spokesman rule and FICCI therefore fielded Amazon India CFO Raghav Rao at the crucial meeting. Rao is one of the three co-chairs of the FICCI committee.

Snapdeal and Reliance are the other two co-chairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP failed to check soaring food prices in Assam, Cong will arrest inflation: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam has failed to check the soaring food prices and promised that her party will arrest inflation if voted to power in the state.She accused the saffron party of ...

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021