Rebel Foods ropes in Ashika Capital to be partners in growth expansion

Ashika Capital, an investment banking firm, on Friday announced its partnership with Rebel Foods, the largest cloud kitchen company.

Ashika Capital will be advising Rebel Foods on matters pertaining to growth and business expansion.

As part of this move, Ashika Capital will focus on identifying and evaluating possible opportunities for Rebel Foods within their ecosystem that will be a part of their business expansion plan, the investment banking firm said in a statement.

After initiating the engagement, Ashika Capital has already facilitated multiple interactions with pertinent stakeholders to create a funnel of companies that could be further evaluated by the team at Rebel Foods to collaborate with, in terms of licensing and/or investments, as the case maybe.

Rebel Foods operates multiple cloud kitchen brands including Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Lunch Box, Wendy's, Slay Coffee, Oven Story and more, out of their over 350 cloud kitchens across the globe.

Commenting on this deal, Mihir Mehta, Senior Vice President, Ashika Capital said the investment banking company will play a pivotal role in enhancing and sustaining the F&B ecosystem in India.

''It is beyond doubt that Rebel Foods has done an exemplary job in building the food delivery ecosystem by providing an opportunity for different brands to utilize the entire Rebel Operating System, which has led the way in bringing about an interesting and sustainable disruption,'' he added.

In the past, Ashika Capital has worked with numerous consumer brands in India and beyond, ranging from the sale of Devigarh Palace by Xander Group and facilitating funding for The Bohri Kitchen and Sweetish House Mafia to the sale of Pernia's Pop Up Shop.

Last year, Ashika assisted luxury fashion label House of Masaba raise its first round of funding led by Binny Bansal.

Ashika Group is a diversified financial services group offering brokerage, lending, investment banking and wealth management.

