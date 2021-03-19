Left Menu

'Very exciting': German tourists land in Mallorca as restrictions ease

Excited German tourists in face masks spilled out of Mallorca airport on Friday, among the first to arrive at the popular holiday destination after Germany last week lifted quarantine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:45 IST
'Very exciting': German tourists land in Mallorca as restrictions ease

Excited German tourists in face masks spilled out of Mallorca airport on Friday, among the first to arrive at the popular holiday destination after Germany last week lifted quarantine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands. Tourists are still not allowed to stay in hotels or holiday lets in Germany, leaving foreign holidays one of the few options for those wanting to get away, although the German government still advises against non-essential travel.

"It is very, very, very exciting and it feels wonderful to be flying again, even if it is for only one week," said tourist Bettina, who works for a travel company, as a group of exuberant young holidaymakers danced outside the airport. The new arrivals had flown in from various German cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg. They all had to provide test results not more than 72 hours old at the airport showing they were COVID-free.

"It was an amazing opportunity to be able to come here despite the coronavirus," said student Linda Tlucker, 23, who had travelled from Berlin for a two-week holiday. But while German tourists can enjoy the Balearic resorts, Spaniards will be unable to do so because of a ban on travelling between regions over Easter, leaving many angry. (nL8N2LF4PP)

TIMELY BOOST Asked about the restrictions facing Spaniards, Tlucker said: "It's probably not that fair. But if the region says it is OK (for us to come), there is not much citizens can do about it."

The return of German tourists provides a timely boost for one of Spain's hardest-hit industries. Foreign visitors to Spain fell 80% to 19 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1969, because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. In 2020 the tourism industry accounted for between 4% and 5% of Spain's national output, according to estimates from the Funcas think-tank, down from 12% in 2019.

It was not all smiles at the airport on Friday, however, as the sun-seekers were met with drizzly weather conditions. "The weather is quite bad and it feels like being in Germany," one said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian man admits ransomware plot against Tesla in Nevada

A Russian man has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee USD 1 million to get computer malware into the electric car companys massive electric battery plant in Nevada for a ransomware attack that never happened, according to court reco...

‘Pernicious evil’ of racism pervasive in ‘all regions and all societies’ – UN chief

Today, apartheid lies dead. But, sadly, racism lives on in all regions and all societies, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told a meeting of the General Assembly commemorating Sundays international day.He painted a picture of pervasive di...

Forensic team inspects cars seized in Antilia bomb scare case

A forensic team from Pune on Friday inspected the vehicles seized in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case here in the state capital. The vehicles are kept at the National Investigation Agency NIA office in Mumbai. NIA Superintendent ...

Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky

Russian police carried out searches on Friday at the Moscow offices of a media outlet and an opposition group associated with Kremlin critic and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the media outlets editor-in-chief said. The searches of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021