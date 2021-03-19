Left Menu

India crosses 4-crore vaccination doses figure

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:47 IST
India crosses 4-crore vaccination doses figure

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) India has scaled a landmark peak in its fight against COVID-19 with the total doses administered in the country having crossed 4 crore till Friday evening, the Union health ministry said.

A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Friday 7pm. As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day.

The total figure includes 76,86,920 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the first dose and 23,16,922 FLWs who have been given the second dose.

Besides, 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

''Total 18,16,161 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the sixty-third day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. ''Out of which 16,43,357 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,72,804 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 16,43,357 figure includes 12,00,856 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 3,13,518 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian man admits ransomware plot against Tesla in Nevada

A Russian man has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee USD 1 million to get computer malware into the electric car companys massive electric battery plant in Nevada for a ransomware attack that never happened, according to court reco...

‘Pernicious evil’ of racism pervasive in ‘all regions and all societies’ – UN chief

Today, apartheid lies dead. But, sadly, racism lives on in all regions and all societies, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told a meeting of the General Assembly commemorating Sundays international day.He painted a picture of pervasive di...

Forensic team inspects cars seized in Antilia bomb scare case

A forensic team from Pune on Friday inspected the vehicles seized in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case here in the state capital. The vehicles are kept at the National Investigation Agency NIA office in Mumbai. NIA Superintendent ...

Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky

Russian police carried out searches on Friday at the Moscow offices of a media outlet and an opposition group associated with Kremlin critic and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the media outlets editor-in-chief said. The searches of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021