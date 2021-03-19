Services delayed on Blue Line section throughout the day due to maintenance work
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected throughout the day on Friday due to train speed restriction imposed on that segment on account of track maintenance work, officials said.
The DMRC took to Twitter in the morning to inform commuters about the delay: ''Blue Line Update Delay in service between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines''.
A spokesperson of the Delhi Metro said, ''Track maintenance work was carried out in that stretch last night, so trains are running at a restricted speed in that section, leading to bunching, and hence delay.'' He said that there was ''no technical sang'' and passengers will be updated through social media.
Many commuters had shared their ride experiences on Friday on the Blue Line, on social media, assuming some technical glitch. Around 6 pm, the DMRC again tweeted, ''Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar & Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section.'' Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. Services on regular days are available on this corridor till about mid-night.
