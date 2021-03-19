4 of family among 5 killed in crashes on Yamuna Expressway

Five people, including four of a family from Mathura, were killed while another four injured in separate road crashes on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

A 42-year-old man, his 38-year-old wife, their 12-year-old son and his 50-year-old cousin sister were killed in a collision between their SUV and a pick-up truck on the expressway in the Rabupura area, they said.

The car's driver was injured in the crash and was hospitalised for treatment, the police said, adding that the incident took place in the afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, the pick-up truck, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables, lost its control after one of its tyres burst and crossed over to the other side of the fast-speed expressway.

''The pick-up truck was coming from Delhi. It was on the Noida-Agra lane of the expressway while the Maruti Brezza was coming on the Agra-Noida lane,'' the spokesperson said.

''The pick-up truck crossed over to the other side and both the vehicles collided. Car occupants Nitin Sharma, his wife Urvashi, their son, his cousin Usha Sharma and driver Satish Chaudhary were injured and taken to a hospital. Chaudhary is undergoing treatment while the rest four were declared dead by doctors,'' the official said.

The family resided in Mathura and was coming to Noida to visit a hospital, where Sharma's wife was consulting doctors for a medical issue. On Friday, the family was visiting Noida to get some medicines but met with the road crash, according to the police.

In the other incident, a truck driver died while three other people were left injured, following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on the expressway in the morning, they said. Both the vehicles were on the same lane from Noida to Agra when the incident took place near Chapargarh village in the Dankaur area, the police added. ''Four people had suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a private hospital where one of them was declared dead by doctors while the other three are undergoing treatment,'' the police spokesperson said. The deceased has been identified as Nahar Singh, the driver of the truck who hailed from Mathura district, the spokesperson said. Those hospitalised have been identified as Lekhraj, Hasrat and Raheem, the official said, adding that further legal proceedings were being carried out. The 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway, which connects Noida and Agra has witnessed thousands of road crash incidents over the years in which hundreds of people have lost their lives, according to official data. Road safety experts and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority believes lack of safety measures like crash barriers are among the causes of such incidents on the high-speed, privately managed expressway.

Officials of the Jaypee Infratech Limited, which manages the Yamuna Expressway, had on Monday told PTI that the group is in the process to install crash barriers along the expressway.

