Ficci rubbishes Amazon claims in DPIIT meet; demands zero tolerance on FDI loopholes

In a first, Ficci President Uday Shankar said Amazon's claims at a vital stakeholder-DPIIT meet on Friday were false and need to be rescinded.

Shankar, in a terse distancing from Amazon's claims, said the apex chamber expects zero tolerance on creative interpretations of FDI norms.

Amazon is under ED investigation for misusing Press Notes 2 and 3 and violating the ''market place'' covenant governing foreign companies in e-commerce.

The US giant has been accused of circumventing FDI law by investing in downstream Indian companies and then lending them deep discounts and preferential placement.

At the meeting where the Commerce and Industry Ministry had asked one spokesperson from each association to make submissions, an Amazon official represented Ficci but the chamber later said his views represented only one section of its e-commerce members.

In this regard, Ficci on Friday shot off a letter to the government saying the spokesperson who represented it in the meeting called by the Centre to frame the e-commerce policy did not correctly represent the industry view and the chamber was for ''policy stability, transparency and continuity in the e-commerce policy''.

In the letter to Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra, the Ficci President said: ''I would like to take this opportunity to clarify that the Ficci spokesperson at the meeting inadvertently mentioned the two different views that emerged in our meeting as ''majority'' and ''minority'' view instead of two different views that emerged on the subject.'' Shankar further said he would like to clarify that the views expressed are held by one group of the chamber's e-commerce members ''but there are other views that are equally widely held and as such, its not possible for us to identify either a 'Ficci view' or a 'majority' view. We would appreciate if you took note of this.'' The chamber said it recommends policy stability, transparency and continuity in the e-commerce policy.

Needless to say that any policy must be strictly implemented in letter and spirit and the law of the land has to be strictly abided by any company, be it foreign or Indian, big or small, said Shankar.

''However, if the government or authorities feel that any company irrespective of their ownership are found violating the law, the government may speak with them directly and take appropriate action.

''Ficci supports effective implementation of FDI policy. Necessary clarification in terms of policy could be issued so as to enhance transparency,'' the Ficci President said.

He emphasised that Ficci is all for enabling policies and its strict implementation with zero leakages and misinterpretation.

''While assessing the views of the industry, we would like to request you to consider the following as the official Ficci position on FDI in e-commerce. Ficci, being a responsible industry voice, has been working towards an enabling policy environment for the effective growth of the e-commerce,'' Shankar said.

He stressed that the chamber strongly believes in the potential of this sector to grow rapidly and lead growth for the overall economy including offline retail; create jobs; catalyse the growth of the Small and Medium Business (SMB) sector; boost exports; improve the lives of customers; and give a boost to Make in India.

DPIIT had requested a one-chamber-one-spokesman rule and Ficci therefore fielded Amazon India CFO Raghav Rao at the crucial meeting.

Rao is one of the three co-chairs of the Ficci committee. Snapdeal and Reliance are the other two co-chairs.

