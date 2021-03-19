Frontline workers need not report to work on day of vaccination: Delhi govt

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Friday said frontline workers and officials aged 45 and above, who have co-morbidities, need not report to work on the day they are being vaccinated and they will be considered ''on duty'' provided they submit proof of vaccination.

Keeping in view the fact that these beneficiaries may have to travel to designated healthcare facilities for vaccination and they may experience mild pain after administration of vaccine besides mild body ache and fever (in few cases), it may not be feasible for them to report to work on the day of vaccination and have a productive day in terms of the transaction of day-to-day business, an official order said.

Advertisement

The matter has been considered by the Delhi government and it has been decided that frontline personnel working in Delhi government facilities ''need not attend office on the day they are vaccinated and they may be treated 'on duty'' either on the date of vaccination if they are vaccinated during the office hours or the next day if they are vaccinated after office hours, it said.

Over 29,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Friday, as per official data.

Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, the officials said.

The nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as per the mandate from the central government.

On February 19, such an order was issued for healthcare workers too who were the first ones to receive jabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)