Germany raises Poland to high risk coronavirus country

Germany's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was classifying Poland as a "high incidence area" of COVID-19 from Sunday.

"Poland is very severely affected by COVID-19," the ministry said on its website, pointing to an incidence exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.

"Non-essential, tourist travel to Poland is warned against due to high infection rates," it added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Chris Reese)

