Left Menu

Volcano erupts in Iceland near Reykjavik

A volcano in southwestern Iceland on the Reykjanes Peninsula erupted on Friday, following thousands of smaller earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, the country's meteorological office said. The peninsula, located southwest of the capital Reykjavik, is a seismic hotspot, with at least 40,000 earthquakes in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 04:09 IST
Volcano erupts in Iceland near Reykjavik

A volcano in southwestern Iceland on the Reykjanes Peninsula erupted on Friday, following thousands of smaller earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, the country's meteorological office said.

The peninsula, located southwest of the capital Reykjavik, is a seismic hotspot, with at least 40,000 earthquakes in recent weeks. "Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall," the Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a tweet, referring to a mountain located about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital.

Pictures on local media websites showed a night sky glowing bright red. All inbound and outgoing air traffic from Keflavik International Airport has been halted, the office told Reuters.

A helicopter with scientific personnel had been scrambled to assess the extent of the eruption, the office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Energy cooperation a cornerstone in Indo-US ties: US Chamber of Commerce

Energy cooperation is a cornerstone in the India-US relationship, according to a top official from the US Chamber of Commerce as New Delhi embarks on a strong multi-decade energy transformation journey.Energy cooperation is a cornerstone in...

Biden deplores rising anti-Asian violence, asks Americans to stand together against hate

President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence in the United States after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia, and asked all Americans to stand together against hate during a visit to the state on Friday. Biden and Vice Presid...

Brazil gov't has not asked U.S. for vaccines despite Mexico, Canada deal

Brazils government has not yet asked the United States for spare COVID-19 vaccines, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, despite Washington agreeing this week to send 4 million doses of AstraZeneca shots to Mexico and Canad...

'Tough' U.S.-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden

U.S. and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called tough and direct talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the worlds two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration. The two days o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021