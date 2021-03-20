Left Menu

New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

"Through unprecedented engagement, we will pursue policies that advance the interests of all Americans, support American innovation and promote broad, equitable growth by giving workers a seat at the table." The former top trade lawyer on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, Tai previously served as the China enforcement chief for USTR and knows the agency well.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 05:21 IST
New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai vowed on Friday to leverage trade to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus crisis by focusing on policies that promoted more equitable growth and benefited American workers. Tai, the first woman of color to lead the agency, was sworn in on Thursday - her birthday - after winning confirmation by the U.S. Senate in a rare unanimous vote.

Tai told USTR staff in a letter that current times required new approaches and "thinking outside the box," embracing a more diverse team, and talking to communities long ignored. "Working together with our colleagues across the administration, we will challenge the preconceived notions about what trade policy should look like," Tai told USTR staff in a letter. "Through unprecedented engagement, we will pursue policies that advance the interests of all Americans, support American innovation and promote broad, equitable growth by giving workers a seat at the table."

The former top trade lawyer on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, Tai previously served as the China enforcement chief for USTR and knows the agency well. In her letter, she mapped out key priorities, including enforcing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that went into effect last year, rebuilding alliances, tackling climate change, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing racial and gender equity, and addressing the challenges posed by China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Waratahs 'soul-searching' after fourth straight defeat

New South Wales Waratahs coach Rob Penney said there was plenty of soul searching going on at the club after they succumbed to a fourth successive defeat from the start of the Super Rugby AU season. The 2014 Super Rugby champions were beate...

Current Cuomo staffer accuses NY governor of suggestive comments, ogling

A current aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of ogling her body and subjecting her and a female colleague to a series of unwanted, sexually suggestive remarks, the New York Times reported on Friday. Alyssa McGrath, 33, b...

US pledges USD 9.2 million to support climate resilient infrastructure under CDRI

The United States on Friday announced funds up to USD 9.2 million to support the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI, a fund that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.Subject to Congressional approval...

White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use

The White House said on Friday it has fired five employees over marijuana use, even after announcing a more lenient policy toward past use of the drug a few weeks ago. White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021