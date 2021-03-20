Left Menu

Smoke detected in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 08:53 IST
Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.

All passengers on board are safe, railways said.

The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said. The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, they said.

